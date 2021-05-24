Manufacturing faces acute labour crunch

A growing number of engineering and construction companies are also finding it tough to retain workers at project sites, with several states continuing to extend lockdowns. At construction firm Larsen and Toubro Ltd, the second wave of covid has prompted nearly 75,000 workers to leave project sites. “At the end of March, we had 245,000 labourers on our rolls. That has come down to 171,000 now. We have intensified huge campaigns to tell them that they are safe at L&T. Our intense campaigning is working to retain labourers within our fold now," S.N. Subrahmanyan, chief executive of L&T, told investors in a conference call after the fourth-quarter earnings on 14 May.