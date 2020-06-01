Manufacturing PMI contracts sharply in May amid lockdown

India’s manufacturing activity contracted sharply in May after a historic decline in April amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which has forced enterprises to slash headcount at the quickest pace in over 15 years.

The manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) released by IHS Markit stood at 30.8 in May, slightly better than 27.4 recorded in April but still well below the 50 mark that divides contraction from expansion.

“In a sign of further demand weakness, new orders placed with goods producers continued to fall after April’s record contraction. The rate of decline decelerated but was still the second-fastest since the series’ inception in March 2005," said IHS Markit, which tracks new orders, output, jobs, suppliers’ delivery time, and stocks of purchases for around 400 manufacturers.

Weak demand from international markets added to the deteriorating sales trend, with new business from abroad plunging further in May. “Anecdotal evidence suggested global measures to stem the spread of covid-19 continued to stifle exports," it added.

Eliot Kerr, an economist at IHS Markit, said the contraction in Indian manufacturing output in May is particularly poignant given the record contraction in April, which was driven by widespread business closures. “The further reduction in May highlights the challenges that businesses might face in the recovery from this crisis, with demand remaining subdued while the longevity of the pandemic remains uncertain."

The government has extended mobility restrictions in containment zones till end June while allowing economic activity to return to near-normal in the rest of the country in a phased manner.

Prithviraj Srinivas, an economist at Axis Capital, said the weak recovery in manufacturing highlights the challenges faced by firms due to uncertain exit from the lockdown. “This uncertainty has impacted demand projection and, hence, labour supply requirements, leading to continued retrenching of staff. As the economy eases itself out of the lockdown in June, manufacturing will likely recover with a lag since retail units would prefer to run down inventory until there is firmer sense on steady state demand," he added.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings, said the “near-absence" of demand-side measure in the ₹20.97 trillion economic package announced last month will jeopardize recovery even in FY22 and FY23. “Salary cuts, job losses, reverse migration due to the lockdown have only added to the dwindling consumption demand, already reeling under the reduced income growth of households coupled with a fall in savings and higher leverage over the past few years," he added.

