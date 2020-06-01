Manufacturing PMI contracts sharply in May amid lockdown

Prithviraj Srinivas, an economist at Axis Capital, said the weak recovery in manufacturing highlights the challenges faced by firms due to uncertain exit from the lockdown. “This uncertainty has impacted demand projection and, hence, labour supply requirements, leading to continued retrenching of staff. As the economy eases itself out of the lockdown in June, manufacturing will likely recover with a lag since retail units would prefer to run down inventory until there is firmer sense on steady state demand," he added.