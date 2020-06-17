Manufacturing slump pulls India down in EM league tables

Most economists expect a sharp contraction in the June quarter, and only a slow recovery in the subsequent quarters. According to a report released by the World Bank last week, India’s economic output is expected to shrink 3.2% in the ongoing financial year. The bank expects emerging and developing economies to shrink 2.5% in 2020, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Among the broader regions, Latin America and the Carribean are expected to suffer the biggest drop (-7.2) with sharp contractions in Brazil (-8%) and Mexico (-7.5%). East Asia and Pacific is expected to emerge relatively unscathed (-0.5) thanks to their close ties to China, which is expected to expand its economic output by 1%. South Asia is expected to contract -2.7% in 2020.