Many acts behind the world’s worst economic slump

This is the first time the economy has contracted since India started publishing quarterly GDP figures. The previous worst was from January-March 2009, when the economy grew by 0.2%. One complicating factor is the size of the informal sector, which makes up over 50% of India’s economy. Measuring this is fraught with difficulty—but it would have only got accentuated because of the pandemic. The National Statistical Office which publishes GDP data, pointed out that lockdown restrictions had an impact “on the data collection mechanisms". This tells us that the contraction may be worse than the 23.9% reported.