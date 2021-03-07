Residents living in the national capital will face water shortage in many parts of Delhi as Delhi Jal Board(DJB) will carry out in 1000mm water from Bawana WTP to Karala UGR.

"The water services will remain affected from the evening of 08 March to the morning of 09 March," according to a statement by the Delhi Jal Board.

The areas that will be impacted by this are,"villages of Bawana, Sultanpur Dabas, Pooth Khurd, Barwala, Majra Dabas, Chandpur, area under ward 35 Kanjhawala, ward 36 Rani Khera and the adjoining areas," according to DJB.

Water supply will be affected on the evening of 8th March & morning of 9th March in villages of Bawana, Sultanpur Dabas, Pooth Khurd, Barwala, Majra Dabas, Chandpur, area under ward 35 Kanjhawala, ward 36 Rani Khera & adjoining areas: Delhi Jal Board (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VWPEfaygdU — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Further due to the annual flushing of the Ridge Road reservoir tank no 01 and 02 under the command area of Chandarwal water works the "water supply will be affected n Ravinder Rang Shala, CRPC Complex, Police Wireless, Old Rajinder Nagar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, WEA areas," the statement from the Delhi Jal Board said.

DJB has requested the residents living in the abovementioned areas of Delhi to store water in advance as people may face scarcity of water later in the day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via