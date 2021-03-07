Many areas in Delhi to face water shortage on Monday and Tuesday. Details here

Further due to the annual flushing of the Ridge Road reservoir tank no 01 and 02 under the command area of Chandarwal water works the "water supply will be affected n Ravinder Rang Shala, CRPC Complex, Police Wireless, Old Rajinder Nagar, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, WEA areas," the statement from the Delhi Jal Board said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}