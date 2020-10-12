Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai, suburbs face major power outage, local train services halted
A worker wearing a protective mask sweeps the ground at a deserted Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Mumbai, suburbs face major power outage, local train services halted

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST Staff Writer

'Electric supply in Mumbai interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure'

A grid failure caused a massive power outage in India's financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, authorities said. "Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid failure," the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport agency said on Twitter. Stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange of India continued to function normally. BSE also carried out the listing ceremony for Mazagon Shipbuilders in the morning, the exchange spokesperson said. Some rail services were halted due to the power outage, according to a tweet by the Central Railway.

Mumbai power cut: These are the latest updates

  • AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused, Adani Electricity tweets.
  • Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said that the exchange is working normally despite the power cut. 'The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," it said.
  • The Central Railway zone has also put out a tweet stating, " Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us."
  • "NSE is functioning normally. Report of major power outage in Mumbai," NSE tweeted.
  • Mumbaikars have taken to twitter to complain about the power cut.

