Mumbai, suburbs face major power outage, local train services halted
'Electric supply in Mumbai interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure'
'Electric supply in Mumbai interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure'
A grid failure caused a massive power outage in India's financial capital Mumbai and surrounding areas on Monday, authorities said. "Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid failure," the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport agency said on Twitter. Stock exchanges BSE and National Stock Exchange of India continued to function normally. BSE also carried out the listing ceremony for Mazagon Shipbuilders in the morning, the exchange spokesperson said. Some rail services were halted due to the power outage, according to a tweet by the Central Railway.
Mumbai power cut: These are the latest updates
Mumbai power cut: These are the latest updates
