Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and INDIA bloc leader Akhilesh Yadav in his absence in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said, "Many big events are organised, but we are not invited."

On the Ayodhya Ram temple invitation by the BJP, Yadav said whenever God's will he will definitely visit.

Recently, Samajwadi Party and Congress finalised their seat-sharing agreement in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the Akhilesh Yadav's party announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sitting MP Dimple Yadav has been fielded from Mainpuri, while party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq will contest from Sambhal. The SP also named Awadhesh Prasad as its candidate from the Faizabad constituency, which covers the Ayodhya district. Currently, Prasad, a nine-time MLA, is representing Milkipur assembly constituency in the UP Assembly.

SP will declare more candidates soon for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav's Samajwadi Party is among the opposition parties that are part of the INDIA bloc alliance which was formed in 2023 to challenge Prime Minster Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Party has launched the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra across India to strengthen its presence on the ground. The Yatra is led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed from Dhanbad on Sunday. It is the third day of Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Jharkhand.

Thereafter, it will proceed towards Bokaro Steel City. After the launch break in Bokaro, the yatra will again start from Jena More around 2 pm. Gandhi's night halt is scheduled in Ramgarh district on Sunday.

The yatra will travel 804 km, covering 13 districts of the state over eight days in two phases.

In all, it will travel 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

