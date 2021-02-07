Uttarakhand glacier burst updates: 2 bodies found, 50-100 people missing

The massive flooding in Uttarakhand's Chamoli distric t following a glacier breach may lead to around 100 to 150 casualties, said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

As many as two bodies have been recovered until now and some people who were injured have been rescued.

More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected, said State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal.

“Representatives of the power project have told me that they are not being able to contact around 150 of their workmen at the project site," she said.

A high alert has been sounded in several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.

Here are the key updates

Around 100 people missing: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that about 50-100 people are currently missing, two bodies have been recovered and some people injured in the floods have also been rescued.

Situation normalising: Situation is normalising with water flow being controlled. Water gushed out because Reshi dam broke. ITBP teams are on spot, said ITBP officials.

Alaknanda water level: Uttarakhand CM said Alaknanda water level is 1 metre above normal but flow reducing gradually.

"Water flow in Alaknanda river has become normal past Nandprayag. The water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but the flow is decreasing. Chief Secretary, Disaster Secretary, Police officials and my all teams are monitoring the situation in the disaster control room," said Rawat.

Amit Shah assures help: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of all help being extended to Uttarakhand following the floods.

"It is a kind of tragedy which is very shocking. It is a natural disaster. Home Minister has assured that every help the Uttarakhand government would need will be extended. There shall not be any hesitation on that," said Sitharaman.

State CM also reiterated this. "I have spoken to Union Home Secretary and I will speak to Home Minister soon. They have assured all possible help," said Trivendra Singh Rawat.

PM monitors the situation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Assam, has spoken to Uttarakhand CM and took stock of the rescue and relief operations. "Authorities are working to provide all possible support to affected," the prime minister's office said.

PM Modi said that the nation is with Uttarakhand in this time of need. "I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations," he said.

Choppers, troops for rescue: The Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting for the rescue and relief operations. Military station near Rishikesh actively involved in coordination with local administration.

Three choppers, including two Mi-17 and one ALH Dhruv chopper of Air Force, are stationed in Dehradun and nearby areas for helping in rescue operations. More aircraft will be deployed as per the requirement on the ground, said IAF officials.

Four army columns, two medical teams and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce.

Alert for UP districts: UP Relief Commissioner has issued a disaster alert notice to all District Magistrates of the state while districts on the Ganga riverbanks have been put on alert.

"Reports of the breaking of a part of Nandadevi Glacier in Uttarakhand has been received. The districts on the Ganga river need to be on high alert and continuous monitoring of water level needs to be done 24×7. If required, people should to be evacuated and taken to a safe place. NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company are being given instructions to be on the highest alert. Please coordinate locally also," the notice said.













