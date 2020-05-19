Many firms see hopes of a revival dwindle

Exploration and production firms, which had sought relief from the government on various levies, especially cess, royalty and profit petroleum, are yet to see their demands addressed. “Firms are getting hammered heavily and private companies are at a greater disadvantage. Operations cannot survive this even in the near term, whereas it would take at least a couple of quarters for things to normalize. Until then, the government should consider a waiver on royalty and cess for Brent crude below $50 per barrel," Ajay Dixit, chief executive of Cairn India had said in an interview.