Many IIT students skip global jobs to choose domestic offers

HFTs and quant companies hire candidates who can analyze markets using mathematical and statistical models. Despite the global recession, this segment has managed to recruit students from IITs at annual salaries of crores of rupees. The top offer so far is from Jane Street Capital for around ₹4 crore. Among other quant and HFT companies that have visited IIT campuses are Quantbox, Squarepoint, Tibra, Quadeye, Graviton Research Capital, JPMC Quant, Maverick Derivatives and Da Vinci.