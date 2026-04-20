15 killed as passenger bus falls off a hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district

A bus carrying passengers through a remote stretch of hill road in Udhampur lost control on a blind curve Monday morning, killing at least 15 people and leaving 20 others injured, many of them critically, according to the news agency PTI report.

A routine Monday morning journey turned fatal in Jammu and Kashmir when a passenger bus veered off a hillside road and plunged into a gorge near Kagort village in the Ram Nagar area of Udhampur district.

The accident occurred around 10 AM as the vehicle negotiated a blind curve on its way from a remote village to Udhampur town. At least 15 people were killed and 20 others injured, with officials describing the condition of many survivors as serious.

How the Accident Unfolded Near Kagort Village The bus, travelling from a remote village towards Udhampur, was navigating a particularly treacherous bend near Kagort village when it lost control and rolled down the hillside. Local residents were the first to reach the wreckage, pulling survivors from the mangled vehicle before police and emergency responders arrived to take over the evacuation operation.

Also Read | J&K: Top Jaish commander among two terrorists killed in encounter in Udhampur

Fifteen bodies were ultimately recovered from the wreckage. The 20 injured were transported to the hospital, where several remain in critical condition.

Airlift Arrangements Made for Critically Injured Victims Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed he had spoken directly with Udhampur's Deputy Commissioner, Minga Sherpa, within an hour of the accident and said arrangements were being made to airlift the most seriously injured.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur,” Singh wrote on X.

Also Read | Tragic accident claims lives of 3 CRPF personnel in Udhampur, many injured

“The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured,” he added.

Singh said he remained in constant contact with the local administration and BJP workers on the ground, assisting with rescue efforts.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to provide assistance.

"The tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected."

Road Accidents in Jammu and Kashmir: A Recurring Tragedy Hill road accidents remain a persistent and deadly problem across Jammu and Kashmir, where narrow mountain roads, blind curves and steep gradients create dangerous conditions for public transport vehicles. Udhampur district, with its winding terrain connecting remote villages to larger towns, has seen several such incidents in recent years.

Rescue and relief operations at the Kagort site were ongoing as of Monday morning, with authorities working to clear the wreckage and account for all those aboard the vehicle.