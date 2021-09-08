Most Indians are ready to socialize and celebrate with family and friends during festivals, despite the concerns over a possible third wave of the pandemic, according to a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles.

Nearly 80% of Indian households expect visitors over the next one month and are planning to host get-togethers for birthdays and festivals, it said.

The findings were based on a survey of 27,000 individuals from over 12,000 households from 312 districts. Around 67% of the respondents were men and 33% were women, said the report released on Wednesday. The fatigue stemming from prolonged periods of staying at home for the past 18 months may have prompted people to step out and celebrate, it added.

“Thousands of citizens on the LocalCircles platform have been reporting since early August that family, relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues have been frequenting their homes and vice versa. Many have also been getting back their domestic helps or service providers for repairs, services at doorstep, etc., which got postponed due to the second wave in April-June," it added.

In all, the findings reveal that 80% of Indian households will have one or more categories of visitors coming to their homes over the next 30 days.

The visits and social interaction are only expected to increase the risk of the spread of covid, LocalCircles said.

