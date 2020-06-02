Many states report coronavirus recovery rate of over 50%

With 8,171 new cases reported in past 24 hours, the coronavirus count has risen to 1,98,706 today. At the same time, recoveries have also seen a big jump. According to Health Ministry's figures, there were 97,581 active coronavirus cases in India while 95,526 have recovered, suggesting a recovery rate of more than 48%.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reported 100% recovery rate, Mizoram 100%, Punjab 87%, Chandigarh 68%, Rajasthan 67%, Andhra Pradesh 63%, Gujarat 63%, Madhya Pradesh 60%, Uttar Pradesh 60%, Odisha 59%, Goa 59%, Tamil Nadu 56%, Ladakh 56% and Telengana 53%.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reported 100% recovery rate, Mizoram 100%, Punjab 87%, Chandigarh 68%, Rajasthan 67%, Andhra Pradesh 63%, Gujarat 63%, Madhya Pradesh 60%, Uttar Pradesh 60%, Odisha 59%, Goa 59%, Tamil Nadu 56%, Ladakh 56% and Telengana 53%.

The novel coronavirus death toll rose to 5,598 in India today with 204 more fatalities reported in past 24 hours. Out of the 204 more deaths since Monday morning, 76 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 25 in Gujarat and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra tops the list with 2,362 out of the total 5,598 deaths, followed by 1,063 in Gujarat, 523 in Delhi, 358 in Madhya Pradesh and 335 in West Bengal.

More than 70% of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the Health Ministry has said.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases have crossed 62 lakh while the death toll has reached 375,632.

India is the seventh worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of the number of infections, after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

According to the health ministry data updated today morning, Maharashtra has so far reported over 70,000 cases while, followed by Tamil Nadu (23495), Delhi (20834) and Gujarat (17200).

The health ministry on Monday said that the testing capacity has increased in the country through 472 government and 204 private laboratories. Cumulatively, 38,37,207 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19. (With Agency Inputs)