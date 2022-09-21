Ravi Modi of Vedant Fashions was the biggest gainer this year. A category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence, Vedant Fashions, gained the most in percentage terms, as it grew 376% to ₹32,400 crore and he moved up 205 ranks to claim the 41st position in the list. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are the biggest gainers in terms of absolute wealth.