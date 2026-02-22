Maoist commander Thippiri ‘Devji’ Tirupati surrenders to Telangana Police: Report

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI) Top Maoist commander Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji, a native of Telangana, has surrendered before the state police, local media reports claimed on Sunday.

However, there was no official confirmation from Telangana Police as yet over the surrender of Devji and other members of the banned outfit.

The reports further claimed that another senior maoist leader Malla Raji Reddy along with several cadres also surrendered.

Earlier, Telangana Police had described Devji, who hails from Jagtial district of Telangana, as a key strategist.

Devji, in his 60s, is believed to have taken over as the CPI (Maoist) General Secretary following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju in May 2025, who earlier held the post.

According to reports, Devji, carrying a bounty of ₹1 crore on his head, created the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and went on to become a key Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and the politburo member of the Maoist party.

Of late, many ultras of the banned outfit have shunned the movement and surrendered.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy on February 15 called upon all underground CPI (Maoist) leaders and cadre, including some 15 remaining cadres from Telangana to give up arms.

