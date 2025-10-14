Maoist leader Malloujula Venugopal Rao lays down arms in Gadchiroli, seeks 'one month from Centre to….’

Malloujula Venugopal Rao, also known as Sonu, a senior CPI (Maoist) leader and Politburo member, surrendered along with 60 Maoist cadres in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Tuesday, marking a possible step toward reconciliation with the central government. He has requested one month's time from the Centre to hold talks with comrades across states and those currently in jail.

Venugopal Rao appealed for a one-month window for internal discussions before commencing formal peace talks and urged the government to suspend armed operations against Maoist members during this time, reported ANI.

This development comes amid ongoing anti-Maoist operations spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and various state governments nationwide.

In September, Venugopal Rao had expressed his willingness to surrender, garnering support from a substantial number of Maoist cadres in Chhattisgarh and other regions across India.

‘Ready for talks…we will form delegation’ Venugopal Rao said, “I am laying down the weapons and will become a part of movements for providing relief for the oppressed in India. Since the last week of March 2025, our party has been engaged in peace talks with the government. The party's chief secretary issued a press statement in May, which kept an offer of a ceasefire while asking for a month's time to deliberate on laying down the weapons. Unfortunately, the Central government did not give their reply on it; rather, they have increased the intensity of their attacks.”

Rao highlighted that, in response to the CPI (Maoist) Chief Secretary’s appeal for peace, they are prepared to engage in talks with the government.

"On May 21, in an attack by the Seema Surakhsha Bal, our Chief Secretary, comrade Basavraju, along with staff and guards, were killed. We took this decision not to leave his call for peace talks in the middle. Amid the ongoing mission by the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the police, we have decided to lay down our weapons and be part of the mainstream. We are ready for talks with the people appointed by the Union Home Minister. We will form a delegation among the people agreeing to our decision and participate in the peace talks," Rao further said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, “The people of Bastar have made up their minds to end Naxalism. A year ago, a woman politburo member surrendered, and today her husband, also a politburo member, has joined the mainstream. Bastar is witnessing a lot of activity. We will welcome all those who join the mainstream, but those who do not will be dealt with by our armed forces in the right manner.”