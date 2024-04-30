Chhattisgarh news: 10 Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Bastar; arms and ammunition recovered
In Chhattisgarh, nine Maoist insurgents, including women, were killed in an encounter. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed recovery of bodies and weapons, with search operation ongoing.
Ten Maoist insurgents, including two women, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in forests bordering Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. This is the second major encounter in the area in a fortnight.
