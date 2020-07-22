Home >News >India >Maoists set ablaze 2 vehicles used in road construction work in Telangana
Naxals have set ablaze vehicles (ANI)
Naxals have set ablaze vehicles (ANI)

Maoists set ablaze 2 vehicles used in road construction work in Telangana

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 03:45 PM IST PTI

  • A group of Maoists from neighbouring Chhattisgarh torched down several machines and vehicles used for road construction in Tiappapuram village of Telangana
  • These Maoists carry a reward of Rs.25 lakh upon their arrest while the state police went into an exchange of fire with several of them

HYDERABAD : Maoists set fire to machinery engaged for construction of road in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday. A group of ultras from bordering Chhattisgarh set on fire a dozer and a road roller at Tippapuram village of the district late on Tuesday night after threatening the villagers, Bhadradri-Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt told PTI. A hunt was launched to nab the rebels who fled after the incident. Last week two groups of Maoists, including five members led by Bhaskar, Telangana "State Committee" member of CPI (Maoist), carrying a reward of 25 lakh, had escaped after an exchange of fire with police in the forest areas in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Police had intensified combing operation in the areas following the two incidents of exchange of fire.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

