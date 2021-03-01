MapmyIndia launches features to help locate corona vaccination centres

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU : MapmyIndia, digital mapping and location-based deep-tech product and platform company, on Monday said that it has launched targeted maps and nearby search features as part of its mobile application and official website, to help Indians find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.

"Since the pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona related places - testing, treatment and isolation centres as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia's maps," said Rohan Verma, CEO & executive director, MapmyIndia.

The MapmyIndia App was the winner of AatmaNirbhar App Challenge organized by the government of India six months ago. MapmyIndia’s app is a privacy-centric, fully indigenous, and a more localised product that claims to be an alternative to foreign map apps that come default in operating systems.

MapmyIndia has built various location-based solutions using technologies like geo-spatial analytics, big data, artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML), computer vision, cloud computing, edge computing, and internet of things (IoT).

