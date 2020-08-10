Mapped: How India’s boundaries evolved since 1947

The current bone of contention may be in Ladakh, but India’s border dispute with China extends all along the Himalayan range. China still claims large parts of Arunachal Pradesh on its official maps. Although the eastern Himalayan border has been largely peaceful this time, it faced the brunt of the Chinese attack in 1962. Chinese troops had then advanced up to Tezpur in Assam, handing India a humiliating defeat, before moving back. The 1962 war allowed China to consolidate its position in Aksai Chin. India claims Aksai Chin as part of Ladakh but China claims it as its own territory, and had been making incursions since the 1950s, before cementing its hold in 1962.