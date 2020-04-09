Maps helping locate covid-19 testing, treatment facilities: MapmyIndia CEO

NEW DELHI: With covid-19 cases on the rise, map companies have come forward with heat maps diplaying hotposts, location of night and food shelters to help migrant workers and of nearby hospitals or facilities that are authorised to carry out tests and give treatment.

In a telephonic conversation with Mint, Rohan Verma, chief executive and executive director, MapmyIndia, talks about the relevance of these services, the impact of the lockdown on business and how maps can provide virtual experiences to people who are working from home.

Q. How can location based maps services assist people in the current crisis?

Either you are in need of help in a crisis or you want to help. If you are in need of help related to covid-19, the first thing you need to know is the location of a facility or hospital which is conducting test or providing treatment and isolation for covid-19. MapmyIndia’s Maps and Move apps are helping people by allowing them to view, locate and reach such facilities. Also, with the option to add photos and review, people can tell others which of these facilities are in good condition and which are not. It allows people to choose where they want to go if they need help.

The other information that people want is on the location that have reported cases. So if you know that there are cases in your area, you are likely to be more careful. Lack of information leads to lack of awareness and that may result in people violating lockdown.

Similarly, people who want to help need to know what kind of health infrastructure in terms of number of masks beds, PPE, ventilators are available at various locations. Authorities can see on map the hyperlocal supply and demand for such products.

Q. How has disruption caused by the lockdown of factories first in China and now in India affected the mapping companies like MapmyIndia?

A lot of fleets that we managed for transportation and taxi companies through our solutions are grounded right now. This had a direct impact on our business, but the lockdown hasn’t been that long to make a major impact. A lot of our products are maps and solutions which we build locally. Hardware products are sourced from multiple countries including China. But for now we have enough inventory to see us through the current crisis.

Q. With people working from home use of maps is likely to be curtailed. In what way can maps stay relevant?

We have built the digital map twin of the real world in 3D and we showed it at this year’s auto expo. We've tried to integrate full 3D content for both indoor and outdoor scenarios using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). So if someone wants to experience the world during lockdown from a continuous work from home environment, virtual travelling solutions in maps can be very useful. We always have an eye on what is needed in the short term and what's what could be great for consumers in the long term. And we try to balance our investments around that.

Q. What is the big change in maps industry in recent years?

We feel maps need to be much more connected and updated in real time. Safety is another important element. We have been adding many real-time services to our map to enrich it continuously and at a hyperlocal level. So if a new store opens up, it will pop up on our map. When the Delhi government announced public Wi Fi hotspots, we made those available on the map for people. Similarly, if there is an accident prone area or an area that have become covid-19 hotspot, our maps will show them that information.

Q. How relevant are connected car boxes that can make any car smart and who can benefit from them?

It is relevant for consumers who want to know the location and health of their vehicle. Insurance and financing companies can use them for verification or to check the risky behaviour among drivers. Commercial fleets have been mandated by the government to have these connected gadgets. Using them to manage fleet brings a lot of transparency in terms of actual kilometers driven, actual fuel that should have been consumed and paid for or the expected time of arrival of the goods.

Q. How is MapmyIndia leveraging Navic satellites in its products and solutions?

We have collaborated closely with ISRO for different initiatives, including Navic. We have developed an alert app for helping fishermen when they are out fishing beyond coastal areas with no cellular connectivity. In case of a cyclone or if they have cross the Indian waters, the app will alert them. The app requires compatible Navic Bluetooth receiver to work.