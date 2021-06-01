The Maharashtra Government has said that the Maratha community can avail benefits under 10 per cent EWS (economically weaker sections) quota in government jobs and education, reported news agency ANI.

On May 5, the Supreme Court struck down the Maharashtra State Government's decision to grant reservation to the Maratha community in state education and jobs, exceeding 50 per cent limit.

The apex court said that there was no valid reason for the state government to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting reservation to the Maratha community.

The five-judge constitutional bench struck down the state law made in 2018 while pronouncing its judgment on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the legislation that granted reservation to the Maratha community.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called the verdict unfortunate and said that the legal battle for the reservations would continue till there was “victory".

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to take up the issue with President Ram Nath Kovind and the central government.

After meeting Governor, Thackeray said that his government would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

After the apex court verdict, Thackeray had requested the Prime Minister and the President of India to take an immediate decision on Maratha quota. He said that he expected the Centre to show the same alacrity on the Maratha quota issue as it did in delivering verdicts on issues like the Shah Bano case and repeal of Article 370 for which the Constitution was amended.

The chief minister also said BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje had been seeking Prime Minister Modi’s appointment over the Maratha quota issue for the last one year but to no avail.

