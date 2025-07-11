'Maratha Military Landscapes' of India inscribed on World Heritage List: UNESCO

The World Heritage Committee (WHC) on Friday inscribed 'Maratha Military Landscapes', representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers, on UNESCO World Heritage List.

The United Nations' body took this decision during the ongoing 47th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in Paris.

"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Maratha Military Landscapes of India, #India," UENSCO said.

As per the details, the nomination for UNESCO tag was for the 2024-25 cycle.

Among the 12 components of 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include – Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijay Durg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

These components, distributed across diverse geographical and physiographic regions, showcase the strategic military powers of the Maratha rule, Indian officials had earlier said.

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes' was developed between the 17th and 19th centuries.

Taking on X, Archaeological Survey of India also post and wrote, "In a proud moment for #India, Maratha Military Landscapes of India - 12 formidable forts of the #MarathaEmpire between the 17th–19th centuries - have been inscribed in the #UNESCOWorldHeritage List. Spread across the states of #Maharashtra and #TamilNadu, the selected sites, include #Salher, #Shivneri, #Lohgad, #Khanderi, #Raigad, #Rajgad, #Pratapgad, #Suvarnadurg, #Panhala, #Vijaydurg and #Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with #GingeeFort in Tamil Nadu."

It added, “These forts represent extraordinary examples of military engineering, strategic geographic adaptation, and indigenous construction techniques. This inscription marks India’s 44th UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site and a celebration of the country’s rich cultural tapestry. The announcement was made during 47th session of the #WorldHeritageCommittee in #Paris, #France.”

About World Heritage Committee 2025: The World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage. Elected from the 195 States parties to the Convention, it is composed of the representatives of 21 States.

The Committee is responsible for implementing the Convention, for examining new proposals for inscription on the World Heritage List.

Based on the analyses produced by UNESCO’s advisory bodies and Secretariat, the Committee also assess the state of conservation of sites already inscribed.

This year, the Committee is holding its 47th session from 6 to 16 July 2025 in UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.