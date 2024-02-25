'He wants to kill me': Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil claims death threat from Devendra Fadnavis
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is trying to kill him. He also said that he is ready to march to Mumbai and protest outside Fadnavis' residence
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is weaving multiple conspiracies against Manoj Jarange and even trying to kill him, revealed the Maratha quota activist in a series of allegations made against Fadnavis.
