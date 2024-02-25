Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is trying to kill him. He also said that he is ready to march to Mumbai and protest outside Fadnavis' residence

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is weaving multiple conspiracies against Manoj Jarange and even trying to kill him, revealed the Maratha quota activist in a series of allegations made against Fadnavis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, Manoj Jarange also said that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow (Fadnavis' official residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hill) right away," PTI quoted Jarange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His allegations against Fadnavis, took his supporters by surprise and even led to chaos at the site, where his supporters had gathered in large numbers. In response to Jarange's allegations, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I did not hear what he spoke".

During his speech, many people even tried to take away his microphone. However, Jarange continued his speech and even warned of marching to Mumbai alone and all he needed was a stick for support.

"How come these people realised my so-called mistakes now and began speaking about them," Jarange asked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said that allegations against him were levelled once the Maratha quota bill was passed in the Maharashtra legislature on February 20. Jarange also spoke about the “Brahminical tricks"

"Fadnavis does not like anyone to be more popular than him. It is because of Fadnavis that police complaints were filed against Maratha activists despite their peaceful protests. The court has allowed us to protest peacefully. Then why were police complaints filed," PTI quoted him as saying to a regional news channel.

"I am not backing down from my demand to include Marathas in the OBC segment and issuing of Kunbi certificates. There was a plan to finish me by poisoning me through saline. This government is trying to demean major communities through politic tricks," he alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

