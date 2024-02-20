Maharashtra government-led by CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday approved the draft of the bill for 10% Maratha reservation in education and government jobs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra government on Tuesday held a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day in which 'Maratha reservation' was the key agenda.

Last week, CM Shinde claimed that his government would give the reservation to the Maratha community without making any kind of change in other communities' reservations.

The Maratha community, under the leadership of Jarange Patil, had been seeking reservations in education and jobs under the OBC category. The guarantee of reservation under the Kumbi category, however, finds objection within the Maharashtra government, with senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal opposed to it.

With this, the Shinde government in Maharashtra extended reservations to Marathas above the 50% mark in a special session of the state legislature.

The Maratha Reservation Bill is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by then CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra already has a 10% quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in which the Marathas are the biggest beneficiaries, claiming 85% of the reservation.

The reservation has been extended based on a report submitted to the state government by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC) headed by chairman Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre. On Friday, Shukhre submitted a report on the social and educational backwardness of the Maratha community for which it had undertaken a survey of around 2.5 crore homes within a span of only nine days.

The committee proposed a 10% reservation for Marathas in education and jobs.

Notably, in 2021, the Supreme Court of India struck down reservations for Marathas in college admissions and jobs in Maharashtra. The top court said that there were no exceptional circumstances to justify the breach of the 50% on overall reservations. The state filed a review plea, which was also rejected. It then filed a curative petition.

