Maratha quota protester, 45, suffers heart attack in Azad Maidan, saved by doctor

As thousands gathered to protest the Maratha quota in Azad Maidan, a 45-year-old protester suffered a heart attack and fell unconscious in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

Advertisement

But thanks to quick CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) given by a radiation oncologist, the life of the protester was saved, and he was admitted to JJ Hospital.

Also Read | Jarange warns govt he won't leave Mumbai until Maratha quota demand is accepted

Here's what happened: The incident occurred when the demonstrator, who is from Pune, was staging a protest in Azad Maidan, the venue of a hunger strike by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange.

After being informed about the medical emergency, Dr Dilip Nikam, a radiation oncologist at Bombay Hospital, checked the man’s pulse, which was recorded as negative.

Dr Nikam, with 20 years of experience, started giving CPR to the protester. After several attempts, the patient was revived and rushed to the state-run JJ Hospital, an official said.

The patient regained consciousness and is responding to treatment, he said.

Advertisement

A video of Dr Nikam's efforts was circulated on social media, earning him kudos from demonstrators and netizens.

Earlier, a protester, identified as Vijaykumar Chandrakant Ghogare, who hailed from Takalgaon in Latur district, died of chest pains on Saturday in Mumbai.

Organisers in Azad Maidan have set up a camp of experienced doctors, the official said.

What are the Maratha quota protestors demanding? Thousands of protestors, along with activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike since Friday, have been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backwards Class category.

He wants Marathas to be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, which will make them eligible for reservation.

Advertisement

However, this move is facing opposition from OBC leaders.

What is the Maharashtra government saying? Maharashtra government on Sunday said it will seek a legal opinion on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer on the Kunbi status- an OBC caste- for the Maratha community.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that when he was the CM, his government gave 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category.

The deputy CM, who also heads the Shiv Sena, said the government also formed a panel to trace Kunbi references, which benefited the Maratha community.