Maratha Quota Row: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends fast after assurance of 'fool proof reservation'
According to reports, Jarange had demanded during talks with the government delegation that reservation should be provided to Marathas throughout Maharashtra.
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday has reportedly agreed to end his indefinite fast after a delegation from Maharashtra government met with him. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his 9-day-old fast, and asked the government to resolve issue within two months.