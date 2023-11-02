Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday has reportedly agreed to end his indefinite fast after a delegation from Maharashtra government met with him. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his 9-day-old fast, and asked the government to resolve issue within two months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jarange ended his fast by consuming juice, but not before warning that he will lead a massive march to Mumbai if no decision was taken within two months. His announcement at the fast site in his village in Jalna district came after 4 state ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike.

"Won't enter my home till all Marathas get reservation," activist Manoj Jarange Patil has said after ministers persuaded him to call off fast.

According to reports, Jarange had demanded during talks with the government delegation that reservation should be provided to Marathas throughout Maharashtra. He demanded “fool proof reservation" and asked the state government to give him its assurance.

A delegation of retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, M G Gaikwad and others including officials met Jarange who is on an indefinite hunger strike at his village Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district since October 25 for the Maratha quota demand.

MLA Bachchu Kadu, who supports the ruling alliance, was also present.

One of the ministers assured Manoj Jarange that the Maratha quota debate would be taken up in Maharashtra Legislature on 8 December.

During the discussion on Thursday, which took place in front of the media, Jarange demanded that the government should provide enough funds and deploy multiple teams for the survey of the economic and social backwardness of the Maratha community.

A government order granting Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas should be passed and the word `throughout' (Maharashtra) should be included, he demanded.

The government has already started the process of giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas from the Marathwada region who can produce old records referring to them or their ancestors as Kunbi. Kunbi, an agrarian community, gets reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

"When other castes are getting reservation benefits, why Marathas are not getting them?' Jarange asked.

The delegation members told him that reservation can not be given "in a day or two", but the Maratha community will certainly get it. Backwardness of the community has not been established yet and work of collecting evidence as per a Supreme Court order is underway, they said. A decision taken in haste will not stand judicial scrutiny, and a new commission is being formed to measure the community's backwardness, the delegation told Jarange.

(With PTI inputs)

