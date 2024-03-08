Maratha quota row: Bombay HC to hear plea challenging 10% reservation today
The Bombay HC has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response on a PIL filed against the decision to grant a 10% quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community.
On the Maratha quota row, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of Bombay High Court on Friday said that he will assign a bench to hear a clutch of writ petitions and public interest litigations filed challenging the new Maratha Reservation Act of 2024 of the Maharashtra government.