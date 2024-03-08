On the Maratha quota row, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of Bombay High Court on Friday said that he will assign a bench to hear a clutch of writ petitions and public interest litigations filed challenging the new Maratha Reservation Act of 2024 of the Maharashtra government.

On Thursday, the Bombay HC issued a notice to the Maharashtra government seeking its response on a PIL filed against the decision to grant a 10% quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community.

The HC has asked the state to file its response within four weeks.

Last month, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) government passed the Maharashtra State Socially and Educationally Backward Bill 2024 providing 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

Last week, advocate Jaishri Patil and others, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the state government's move, saying such a decision was taken by the government and opposition for the sake of "dirty politics".

The plea termed the move as the "destruction of the basic structure of the Constitution". It claimed the "politically motivated" decision was taken jointly by the state government and opposition without following the rules of fair play and due process. It urged the HC to declare the Maharashtra government's decision as "unconstitutional" as the 50% limit on reservation has been breached without considering Supreme Court guidelines.

In June 2017, the then Devendra Fadnavis government constituted the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) headed by Justice (retired) MG Gaikwad to study the social, financial, and educational status of the Maratha community.

The Commission submitted its report in November 2018, classifying Marathas as a socially and educationally backward class (SEBC).

On May 5, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down reservations for the Maratha community in colleges, higher educational institutions, and jobs, after noting that there was no valid ground to breach 50% reservation while granting Maratha reservation.

