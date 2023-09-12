Maratha Quota Row: Cases against protesters dropped, CM urges Manoj Jarange to end hunger strike | Top updates2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the withdrawal of police cases filed against pro-Maratha reservation protesters in Jalna district and urged quota activist Manoj Jarange to end his indefinite fast.
The controversial Maratha quota has taken the stage ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Maratha outfits also called for a bandh on Monday in protest against the recent lathi charge by the police in Jalna district against protesters demanding reservation in Maharashtra.