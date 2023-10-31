Maratha Quota Protest: Curfew imposed in Dharashiv, bus services suspended, 49 people arrested | Top five updates
Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district amid Maratha quota agitation.
Maratha Quota Row: The agitation over the Maratha reservation issue intensified after activist Manoj Jarange launched the indefinite fast as part of the second phase of the stir. He was on a hunger strike from August 29 to September 14 and called off his agitation after the government assured him to look into his quota demand.