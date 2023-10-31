Maratha Quota Row: The agitation over the Maratha reservation issue intensified after activist Manoj Jarange launched the indefinite fast as part of the second phase of the stir. He was on a hunger strike from August 29 to September 14 and called off his agitation after the government assured him to look into his quota demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A series of incidents of violence was witnessed in Maharashtra's Beed district during the ongoing agitation for Maratha quota on Monday evening. Police have arrested 49 people in connection with the violence in Beed, an official said on Tuesday.

CM Eknath Shinde told Jarange Patil that a concrete decision will be taken in today's cabinet regarding giving Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community. He also said that it is necessary to resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation legally and for this, the government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a satisfactory discussion with Chief Minister Shinde, Jarange Patil also consumed water later, ANI reported.

Top five updates on Maratha quota stir 1) A curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district after incidents of violence during the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation. The order has been issued under section 144 (2) of the CrPC, the local administration said.

2) District Collector Sachin Ombase on Mondays said the assembly of more than five people is not allowed during the curfew period. The curfew is imposed in the district till further orders. The order would be applicable to schools, colleges, and shops in Dharashiv. “All shops and markets are closed. The internet in Beed is banned as of now. Action will be taken against any miscreant found disturbing the peace," said Beed Collector Deepa Mudhol-Munde. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) A group of people protesting over the Maratha reservation issue allegedly torched the office of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Prakash Solanke in Beed City on fire on Monday evening. This comes amidst an indefinite fast by activist Manoj Jarange who sat on an indefinite fast on October 25 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

4) The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) has suspended its bus services to Maharashtra after one of its buses was set on fire by protesters at Omerga in that state during the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) also suspended its services from Pune to two districts of Marathwada.

5) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Yavatmal that the Maratha community needs to exercise some patience. He urged the community not to "take an extreme stance" and promised them a "positive decision". He also cautioned people against inciting violence in the name of the Maratha reservation and said that due to certain people, suspicion is being cast on the entire movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

