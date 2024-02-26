Maratha quota stir: Protestors set bus on fire, curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka | Top 10 updates
Maratha protestors set a state transport bus on fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka, an official said on Monday. Following this, a curfew has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation given the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange.