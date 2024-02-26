Maratha protestors set a state transport bus on fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka, an official said on Monday. Following this, a curfew has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation given the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange.

(Please check back for more updates.)

