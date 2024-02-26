 Maratha quota stir: Protestors set bus on fire, curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka | Top 10 updates | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 26 2024 11:28:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.90 -1.10%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 291.20 3.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.35 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 756.85 -0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,426.10 0.37%
Business News/ News / India/  Maratha quota stir: Protestors set bus on fire, curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka | Top 10 updates
BackBack

Maratha quota stir: Protestors set bus on fire, curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka | Top 10 updates

 Written By Alka Jain

Maratha protestors burned a state transport bus in Tirthpuri city, leading to a curfew being imposed in the area to control the situation. The agitation for Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange continues.

Marathas, comprising roughly one-third of Maharashtra’s population, wield significant electoral influence, making them a crucial constituency for every political party in the state. (HT FILE)Premium
Marathas, comprising roughly one-third of Maharashtra’s population, wield significant electoral influence, making them a crucial constituency for every political party in the state. (HT FILE)

Maratha protestors set a state transport bus on fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka, an official said on Monday. Following this, a curfew has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation given the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange. 

 

(Please check back for more updates.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Feb 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App