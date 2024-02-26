Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Maratha quota stir: Protestors set bus on fire, curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka | Top 10 updates

Maratha quota stir: Protestors set bus on fire, curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka | Top 10 updates

Written By Alka Jain

Maratha protestors burned a state transport bus in Tirthpuri city, leading to a curfew being imposed in the area to control the situation. The agitation for Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange continues.

Marathas, comprising roughly one-third of Maharashtra’s population, wield significant electoral influence, making them a crucial constituency for every political party in the state. (HT FILE)

Maratha protestors set a state transport bus on fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka, an official said on Monday. Following this, a curfew has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation given the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange.

(Please check back for more updates.)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.