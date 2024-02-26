Maratha protestors burned a state transport bus in Tirthpuri city, leading to a curfew being imposed in the area to control the situation. The agitation for Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange continues.

Maratha protestors set a state transport bus on fire at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Tirthpuri city, Ambad taluka, an official said on Monday. Following this, a curfew has been imposed in the area to maintain law and order situation given the ongoing agitation for the Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!