Maratha Quota Stir: ‘Will quit drinking water from this evening if…', Activist Jarange
Activist Manoj Jarange threatens to stop drinking water if the Maratha reservation demand is not fulfilled by the Maharashtra government.
Activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday reiterated that he will stop drinking water from this evening if his demand for reservation to the Maratha community is not fulfilled by the Maharashtra government, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
