Maratha reservation: Curfew in Beed lifted, 99 people held so far; security heightened at Fadnavis' Nagpur residence
Maratha reservation: Curfew in parts of Maharashtra's Beed district has been lifted after violence during Maratha quota agitation. Internet services remain shut.
Maharashtra's Beed administration on Wednesday morning lifted curfew imposed in parts of the district after violence during the Maratha quota agitation on Monday, officials said as reported by news agency PTI. The internet services will still remain shut in Beed," Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde told reporters .