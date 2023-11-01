Maharashtra's Beed administration on Wednesday morning lifted curfew imposed in parts of the district after violence during the Maratha quota agitation on Monday, officials said as reported by news agency PTI . The internet services will still remain shut in Beed," Collector Deepa Mudhol Munde told reporters .

Officials further added that police registered over 30 offences while 99 arrests have been made so far in connection with the violence. After the violence was reported on Monday, a curfew was enforced in a periphery of 5 kilometres from the collector office, head offices of talukas along with all national highways passing through the district. As per the official, "Curfew in Beed district has been revoked by the district administration at 6 am on Wednesday. Prohibitory orders still exist in the district," an official said.

Currently, an all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is underway in Mumbai to discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation.

Speaking of other districts, officials told PTI that the prohibition orders will continue in the district located in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra and Internet services are still shut to maintain law and order. In Dharashiv district, there is no relaxation in curfew as of now, they added. The decision to revoke curfew will be taken after a review by the administration.

Police have also stepped up security at Devendra Fadnavis' residence in Trikoni Park in Dharampeth area of Nagpur in view of the ongoing agitation, PTI reported citing an official.

Nagpur which is the hometown of Devendra Fadnavis, the Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday evening conducted a review of the security arrangements at Fadnavis' here. This order came after a group of Maratha quota supporters earlier said they would launch a 'Mundan Andolan' (head tonsuring) in Mahal area of Nagpur on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, earlier on Monday morning, the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group) MLA Prakash Solanke at Majalgaon town in Beed was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators. The group also set ablaze a car parked at the residence after an audio clip of the MLA, in which he purportedly spoke about the Maratha quota agitation and made a veiled comment on quota activist Manoj Jarange who is on an indefinite fast, went viral.

Later, the protesters set ablaze the first floor of the Majalgaon Municipal Council building. Another group of protesters barged into the residential premises and office of NCP MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar in Beed city and set them on fire on Monday evening.

The residence of former Maharashtra minister Jaydutt Kshirsagar in the city was also torched. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse a mob that had gathered outside the residence of NCP leader Amarsingh Pandit.

(With PTI inputs)

