Maratha reservation: Meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee today | Explainer1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST
Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee to hold crucial meeting on Maratha reservation; CM Shinde committed to fighting in court. Supreme Court declared Maratha reservation unconstitutional.
A crucial meeting on the Maratha reservation is to be held on Monday by the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shine will attend the meeting at noon today.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message