Maratha Reservation Protest: ‘Black Diwali’ in Nashik, Internet shut in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Top 10 updates
Violent protests erupt in Maharashtra over Maratha quota, leading to suspension of bus services, curfew, and internet shutdown in affected areas.
Maratha quota protests took a violent turn in some parts of Maharashtra after the state witnessed incidents of violence. The state-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and internet shut-down have been imposed in parts of Beed where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters.