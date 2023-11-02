Violent protests erupt in Maharashtra over Maratha quota, leading to suspension of bus services, curfew, and internet shutdown in affected areas.

Maratha quota protests took a violent turn in some parts of Maharashtra after the state witnessed incidents of violence. The state-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and internet shut-down have been imposed in parts of Beed where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pro-Maratha reservation protestors burn tyres on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Navale bridge on Wednesday. Police have booked approximately 400-500 people.

Here's a 10-point guide on Maratha quota row 1) Internet services have been suspended in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district – both rural and urban areas – of Maharastra on Thursday, November 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) The decision to suspend the internet services in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district was taken after incidents of arson and rioting. Protests and arson were also reported in other areas of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

3) Members of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), lawyers, and farmers belonging to the Maratha community protested in Latur city, claiming that Marathas are Kunbis as per the records dating back to the pre-Independence period and the Nizam era, which makes them eligible to get the reservation under the OBC category.

4) The protesters on Thursday blackened posters of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Bhiwandi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Police have stepped up security outside the private residence of the chief minister in the Loiuswadi area in Thane city because of the protests by Maratha community members for quota in various parts of the state.

6) Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has written to the Thane police commissioner objecting to the "unilateral" decision by the police to divert traffic in their residential area, a move he said has drawn criticism to the Shinde family.

7) Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on November 1 said he would continue to remain on fast till reservation for the entire Maratha community is officially announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8) All political parties stand with the state government on providing Maratha reservation, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced after an all-party meeting which was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

9) A Maratha community body in Nashik on Monday decided not to celebrate Diwali and other upcoming festivals till they get the reservation under the OBC category in Maharashtra.

10) Maharashtra Police has registered 141 cases in connection with the violence during the Maratha quota agitations and arrested 168 persons, state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!