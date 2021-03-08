The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to all state governments to get their response on whether Maratha reservation could be allowed beyond 50% limit.

The court to recommence the day-to-day hearing in the matter on 15 March.

A bench, consisting of Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat, will hear the matter.

According to Bar and Bench, the decision was taken after senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi, Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi contended that the case involves an issue that impacts all states.

The counsel said that any judgment in the matter can alter the powers of the states to extend reservation to socially and educationally backward classes.

"We are of the view that in view of the seminal importance of the issue which has arisen on the validity of 102nd amendment, we issue a notice to states," the court ordered.

The SC is hearing appeals filed against a judgment of the Bombay High Court, which had upheld the validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act.

The Bombay HC had on June 27, 2019, observed that the 50% cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.

An appeal filed in the top court by advocate Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of Youth for Equality, said the SEBC Act, 2018, enacted to grant reservation to the Maratha community people in jobs and education, breached the 50% ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its judgment in the Indira Sawhney case.





