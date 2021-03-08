OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maratha reservation: SC seeks states' response on allowing over 50% quota

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to all state governments to get their response on whether Maratha reservation could be allowed beyond 50% limit.

The court to recommence the day-to-day hearing in the matter on 15 March.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
People wearing protective face masks wait in queues to buy train tickets at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

Covid-19: Western Railways collects 8.83 lakh in fine in March 1st week

1 min read . 12:44 PM IST
Women from Punjab and Haryana join protesting farmers in Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Farmers protest: NH 9, NH 24 closed; entry-exit at several metro stations closed

1 min read . 12:39 PM IST
A health worker (R) collects a nasal swab sample from a boy to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Amritsar.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, TN report spike in Covid cases

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have announced actor Sonakshi Sinha’s digital debut with an untitled original for Amazon Prime Video.

Bollywood stars flock to web shows

1 min read . 12:34 PM IST

A bench, consisting of Justices Ashok Bhushan, L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and Ravindra Bhat, will hear the matter.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

According to Bar and Bench, the decision was taken after senior counsel Mukul Rohtagi, Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi contended that the case involves an issue that impacts all states.

The counsel said that any judgment in the matter can alter the powers of the states to extend reservation to socially and educationally backward classes.

"We are of the view that in view of the seminal importance of the issue which has arisen on the validity of 102nd amendment, we issue a notice to states," the court ordered.

The SC is hearing appeals filed against a judgment of the Bombay High Court, which had upheld the validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Bombay HC had on June 27, 2019, observed that the 50% cap on total reservations imposed by the Supreme Court could be exceeded in exceptional circumstances.

An appeal filed in the top court by advocate Sanjeet Shukla, a representative of Youth for Equality, said the SEBC Act, 2018, enacted to grant reservation to the Maratha community people in jobs and education, breached the 50% ceiling on reservation fixed by the apex court in its judgment in the Indira Sawhney case.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout