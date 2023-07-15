Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune

Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani, 77, was found dead in a rented apartment in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune. The cause of death is currently unknown.
Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani, 77, was found dead in a rented apartment in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune. The cause of death is currently unknown.
Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani, a veteran of the industry, was found dead at a rented apartment in the Talegaon Dabhade vicinity near Pune.
Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani, a veteran of the industry, was found dead at a rented apartment in the Talegaon Dabhade vicinity near Pune.
The police reported on Saturday that the body of the 77-year-old actor was found on Friday evening, and it is suspected that he passed away approximately three days prior to the body being found.
The police reported on Saturday that the body of the 77-year-old actor was found on Friday evening, and it is suspected that he passed away approximately three days prior to the body being found.
"We received a call from the neighbours of the flat, where Mahajani was staying alone, informing us about a foul odour emanating from his house. We went to the spot and broke open the door of the flat, where he was found dead," a senior official of Talegaon Dabhade police station said.
"We received a call from the neighbours of the flat, where Mahajani was staying alone, informing us about a foul odour emanating from his house. We went to the spot and broke open the door of the flat, where he was found dead," a senior official of Talegaon Dabhade police station said.
"It is suspected that he died three days ago," he said. Mahajani, who owns a house in Mumbai, was residing in Talegaon Dabhade for the last eight months, the police official said.
"It is suspected that he died three days ago," he said. Mahajani, who owns a house in Mumbai, was residing in Talegaon Dabhade for the last eight months, the police official said.
His mortal remains were sent to a hospital for post-mortem, police said. Mahajani acted in several Marathi films from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s.
His mortal remains were sent to a hospital for post-mortem, police said. Mahajani acted in several Marathi films from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s.
Some of his notable films as an actor include "Mumbaicha Fauzdar", "Zunj" and "Kalat Nakalat". His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also an actor and is best known for his work in Marathi cinema.
Some of his notable films as an actor include "Mumbaicha Fauzdar", "Zunj" and "Kalat Nakalat". His son Gashmeer Mahajani is also an actor and is best known for his work in Marathi cinema.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled Mahajani's death. “Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience through his impressive acting skills, has passed away. May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute."
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled Mahajani's death. “Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, who ruled the hearts of the audience through his impressive acting skills, has passed away. May God give eternal peace to his soul and give strength to the Mahajani family to recover from this grief. A heartfelt tribute."
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to the actor, saying that his untimely demise has caused a great loss to the Marathi film industry. "We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani!" Pawar said in a tweet.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to the actor, saying that his untimely demise has caused a great loss to the Marathi film industry. "We share the grief of the Mahajani family. A heartfelt tribute to Ravindra Mahajani!" Pawar said in a tweet.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)