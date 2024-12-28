Mumbai News: In a tragic incident on Saturday, Marathi actress Urmila Kothare was involved in a car accident in the Kandivali area of Mumbai, which left one labourer dead and another seriously injured. The accident occurred shortly after midnight when Kothare was returning home from a shooting. According to police reports, her car struck two workers engaged in Metro rail construction under the Poisar Metro station.

Details of the Incident Mumbai police stated that Urmila Kothare's driver lost control of the vehicle, which was reportedly speeding at the time of the accident. “Kothare's car hit two labourers who were engaged in Metro rail work shortly after midnight. While one labourer died on the spot, another sustained severe injuries,” an official from the Samta Nagar police station revealed. Both Kothare and her driver also suffered injuries but were saved due to the timely deployment of the car's airbags.

“The airbags opened at the right time, which prevented more serious injuries to both the actress and her driver,” the official added. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver ofg Urmila Kothare's car's loss of control was a significant factor in the tragic accident.

Legal Action and Investigation Following the incident, a case has been registered against Urmila Kothare’s driver, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the accident. The police have not yet disclosed further details about the driver’s condition or any potential charges that may be filed.

About Urmila Kothare Urmila Kothare, also known by her maiden name Kanetkar, is a prominent figure in Marathi cinema, celebrated for her roles in films such as "Duniyadari," "Shubhmangal Saavdhan," and "Ti Saddhya Kay Karte."

Urmila Kothare has also made appearances in Hindi films and has recently returned to television with a lead role in the Marathi serial "Tujhech Mee Geet Gaat Ahe," marking her comeback after a 12-year hiatus.