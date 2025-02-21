‘Marathi language sweet as nectar’: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Sharad Pawar’s invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi, as he arrived at Vigyan Bhavan on the invitation of National Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

“Today, on the invitation of Sharad Pawar ji, I am getting the opportunity to join this proud tradition,” Modi said during the inauguration.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Marathi writer Tara Bhawalkar, and Sammelan president Usha Tambe were present at the event attended by PM Modi.

Expressing his love for the Marathi language, the prime minister said that it is “sweeter than nectar”.

“Marathi language is sweeter than nectar, so you are well aware of my love for Marathi language and Marathi culture. I am not as proficient in Marathi as you scholars, but I have constantly tried to speak Marathi, to learn new words of Marathi,” Narendra Modi said.

The prime minister further highlighted his government’s achievement of granting Marathi the status of a “classical language”.

“During this period, a few months ago, the Marathi language was granted the status of a classical language. There are more than 120 million Marathi-speaking people in India and the world. Millions of Marathi speakers had been waiting for decades for Marathi to receive this recognition. I had the opportunity to accomplish this task, and I consider it a great privilege of my life,” Modi said.

He noted that the Marathi literary festival is happening at a time when India is celebrating 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.

The conference was first organised in Pune in May 1878 by Justice Mahadev Govind Ranade.

Linking his school of thinking to Marathi, PM Modi said that it was a Marathi person who sowed the seeds of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which inspires the BJP’s ideology. RSS was founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

“A Marathi person sowed the seeds of RSS, which is celebrating 100 years of its existence… It is a matter of pride that RSS inspired several like me to live for the nation. It also gave me an opportunity to link with Marathi,” he said.

“Marathi literary gathering, being held in the national capital after 71 years, will celebrate Marathi literature's timeless relevance and explore its role in contemporary discourse,” as per a PMO release.

The event will be held from February 21 to February 23 and will host a diverse array of panel discussions, book exhibitions, cultural performances, and interactive sessions with eminent literary figures.