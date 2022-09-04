OPEN APP
Marathi language video streaming service Planet Marathi has recorded 500% increase in its subscriber base across the UK, US, New Zealand, Africa and other countries over the past one year, the company said. Since its inception in August 2021, the platform has seen 550,000 plus installs and over 24 million video plays.

The upcoming slate of titles includes Mrinal Kulkarni’s directorial venture Sahela Re starring her along with Sumeet Raghavan and Subodh Bhave; Raanbaazaar director Abhijit Panse’s next political outing Raaji-Naama; romantic drama Eka Hatacha Antar besides Soppa Nasta Kahi Season 2, Gemaadpanthi, Compass, Aamcha Aahe, Baby On Board, Chikatgunde Season 2 and Crypto Aajji.

“We have been fierce in our vertical and horizontal expansion and as we complete one year and are excited to announce a large slate of OTT content which will further blur boundaries and catapult us to compete with big league content players. The goal gets bigger every year and we are just beginning to make a mark," Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi OTT said in a statement.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.

Media experts said streaming brands looking for national reach will have to focus on at least eight to nine languages. All platforms have understood and recognized that if they need to be relevant across India, they will have to acquire as well as create original content for regional markets.

Demand has led to the emergence of a new crop of actors and writers too are recognized better and given more time to develop material.

