Marathi OTT platform Planet Marathi records 500% increase in subscriber base. Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 12:39 PM IST
- The share of regional languages in overall OTT video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024.
Marathi language video streaming service Planet Marathi has recorded 500% increase in its subscriber base across the UK, US, New Zealand, Africa and other countries over the past one year, the company said. Since its inception in August 2021, the platform has seen 550,000 plus installs and over 24 million video plays.