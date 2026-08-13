Marathi to be mandatory for cab drivers in Maharashtra, licence at stake for non-compliance

The Maharashtra government has proposed amending the law to make "working knowledge of Marathi language" mandatory for cab drivers, with non-compliance potentially leading to suspension or revocation of their driving licences, officials said.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday that there will be no extension of the August 15 deadline for autorickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi, news agency PTI reported.

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What the draft rule says Under the proposed amendments to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the driver of a motor cab fitted with an electronic meter will have to possess "working knowledge of Marathi language," according to a draft notification issued by the state government, a copy of which was shared with the media by Sarnaik's office on Wednesday.

"Working knowledge of the local language is necessary to communicate with passengers, understand what they have to say and ensure safe and convenient travel. This will enable more effective implementation of these rules in the future," Sarnaik said.

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As per the draft notification, the licensing authority will issue a notice granting the driver one month to acquire the required working knowledge of Marathi, if found lacking.

Who it applies to The proposed amendments are being introduced through the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which seek to amend the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and cover drivers and permit holders of autorickshaws, taxis and app-based motor cabs fitted with electronic meters.

Applicants for the relevant authorisation will be required to have "working knowledge of Marathi language" in addition to other prescribed qualifications, under the proposed amendment, which provides for insertion of the phrase among the requirements relating to "antecedents" under the relevant provision of the rules.

What happens if a driver doesn't comply Failure to comply within the stipulated period may lead to suspension of the authorisation on the driver's licence for up to three months. Continued non-compliance may subsequently result in revocation of the authorisation, according to the draft notification.

The driver will, however, be given a reasonable opportunity of being heard before the authorisation is revoked, it stated.

The requirement will also apply to renewal of permits, with the permit holder required to demonstrate the requisite Marathi proficiency to the satisfaction of the competent authority, the draft notification said.

The amendments would remove ambiguity in the rules and make the importance of practical Marathi for passenger vehicle drivers clearer, a release from Sarnaik's office said.

Where the proposal stands A senior official of the state transport department told PTI that the draft notification is ready for issuance after being cleared by the law and judiciary department. The home department will issue the final notification under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

No extension on the deadline Sarnaik reiterated on Wednesday that the government will not extend the August 15 deadline for non-Marathi taxi and autorickshaw drivers to learn the language.

"Marathi is the language of Maharashtra, and drivers providing public transport services here should have basic functional knowledge of the language. We have given them sufficient time to learn Marathi. From August 15, functional Marathi will be mandatory for taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra," the minister told PTI Videos.