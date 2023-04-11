The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is due tomorrow i.e. on 12 April, less than a week after the RBI surprised markets and analysts by holding its key interest rate steady at 6.50 percent when most expected a 25 basis point rise.

A Mint poll of 20 economist has predicted that Retail inflation in India likely eased to a 15-month low of 5.7 percent in March after breaching the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6 percent in January and February.

A poll by Reuters found that India's consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80 percent thanks to softer food price rises, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time this year. Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, is expected to have moderated due to falling vegetable prices, offset in part by surging cereal prices.

Also Read: Stock Market LIVE

Food inflation fell marginally from 6 percent in January to 5.95 percent in February, and was one of the primary factors of high inflation between December 2022 and February 2023, as per the latest statement by the monetary policy committee.

The estimates in the poll ranged from 5.4 percent to 6.4 percent, but barring one economist who predicted the figure at 6.4 percent, all others gave a number below 6 percent. If the median forecast comes true, inflation will have fallen within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) inflation target range for only the third time in the 12 months of 2022-23.

“Amid moderating food prices, we expect a high base pushing March CPI down to 5.7 percent year-on-year, with most of the moderation felt in food inflation," noted Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays. “On a year-on-year basis, we estimate that food inflation eased to 4.8 percent, due to a high base."

“Inflation is likely to remain at sub-5 percent in April-June, albeit driven by favourable base effects," said Standard Chartered Bank economists.

Sujit Kumar, economist at Union Bank of India, said vegetables and fuel likely pulled inflation down, as well as the fact the base from a year ago was particularly strong.

But with oil prices having surged more than 20 percent from their recent lows, fuel is likely to push inflation back up again.

Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities said, “We think the RBI's stance is somewhat risky, with inflation having proven far stickier than the Bank should be comfortable with."

Meanwhile, China's consumer price inflation fell below one percent in March, official figures showed Tuesday, a sign of weak demand as the world's second largest economy tries to recover from its pandemic-driven slump. The March consumer price index (CPI) -- the main gauge of inflation -- came in at 0.7 percent, down from the one percent seen a month earlier, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

(With inputs from agencies)