March CPI inflation data to be released tomorrow; here's what to expect2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, is expected to have moderated due to falling vegetable prices, offset in part by surging cereal prices.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is due tomorrow i.e. on 12 April, less than a week after the RBI surprised markets and analysts by holding its key interest rate steady at 6.50 percent when most expected a 25 basis point rise.
