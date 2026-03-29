'March has been extremely eventful': PM Modi recalls COVID in Mann Ki Baat, flags ‘challenging time’ amid Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday struck a note of caution and resilience, describing the current geopolitical climate of US-Iran war, as “undoubtedly a challenging time” as conflict in West Asia continues to unsettle global stability and energy markets.

Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister called for national unity, vigilance against misinformation, and collective resolve in the face of mounting international uncertainty.

Global Conflict After Pandemic Recovery Hopes Opening his address, the Prime Minister reflected on the turbulent global environment that has followed the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how hopes of recovery have been overshadowed by renewed conflict.

“This month of March has been extremely eventful at the global level. We all remember that the world faced numerous problems for a long time due to COVID. We expected that after emerging from the crisis, the world would move forward on the path of progress with a fresh start. However, in different regions, conditions of war and conflict have continued to emerge.”

West Asia War Raises Concerns for Indians Abroad Highlighting the human dimension of the US-Iran war, the PM Modi pointed to the significant Indian diaspora in the Gulf region, many of whom remain directly exposed to the evolving situation.

“Currently, a fierce war has been going on for the past one month in our neighbourhood. Lakhs of Indian families have relatives living and working in these countries, particularly in the Gulf nations. I am very grateful to the Gulf countries for providing all kinds of assistance to over one crore Indians there.”

Energy Security and Global Economic Impact amid Iran War PM Modi also addressed the broader economic consequences of the conflict, particularly its implications for global energy supply chains.

"The region where the war is underway is a major hub of our energy needs, due to which a petrol and diesel crisis is developing worldwide. India is facing these challenges resolutely because of its global relations, assistance from different countries and the capabilities it has built over the past decade."

India, one of the world’s largest energy importers, remains particularly sensitive to disruptions in West Asian oil flows, making stability in the region a matter of strategic importance.

Call for Unity, Warning Against Misinformation In a pointed appeal, the Prime Minister urged citizens to remain united and refrain from politicising the crisis, cautioning against the spread of rumours.

"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I once again urge citizens to remain united and overcome this challenge. Those indulging in politics over this issue should refrain, as it concerns the interests of 140 crore citizens. There is no place for self-serving politics in this. Those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country, and I appeal to everyone to stay alert and not be misled by misinformation."

The emphasis on information integrity reflects growing concerns about the role of digital platforms in shaping public perception during crises.

‘Gyan Bharatam Survey’: Preserving India’s Manuscript Heritage Shifting focus to cultural initiatives, the Prime Minister introduced the Gyan Bharatam Survey, a nationwide effort aimed at documenting India’s vast repository of manuscripts.

"India's strength lies in its millions of people here. Today, in 'Mann Ki Baat', I would like to share an initiative that reflects the spirit of public participation of the countrymen. This effort is the Gyan Bharatam Survey, which is related to our great culture and rich heritage. Its objective is to collect information about manuscripts across the country. One way to join this survey is through the Gyan Bharatam app. If you have any manuscript or any information about it, then do share its picture on the 'Gyan Bharatam App'. Information related to each entry is verified before being recorded. I am happy that, till now, thousands of manuscripts have been shared by people."

The initiative seeks to crowdsource historical knowledge, blending digital participation with cultural preservation.

A Light Moment: Sugar Intake and Yuvraj Dua On a lighter note, PM Modi referenced a recent social media interaction that gained public attention, linking it to a broader health message.

“Many of you commented on my reply to the post of Instagram content creator Yuvraj Dua, who had urged me to ask his father to reduce sugar intake. I am happy that my request had a positive impact. I would also urge everyone to reduce sugar consumption.”

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